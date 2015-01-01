SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kaufman EJ, Delgado MK. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2023; 329(6): 514-515.

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jama.2022.22000

36786792

In Reply In our Viewpoint,1 we argued that focusing nearly exclusively on fatal firearm injuries neglects the magnitude, impact, and variation of nonfatal injuries, which outnumber deaths by at least 2 to 1. It is indeed likely that emergency department encounters underestimate total injuries and may miss some minor injuries that receive either no medical care or medical care in an outpatient setting. Although this undermeasurement likely accounts for a small proportion of firearm injuries, it has yet to be quantified, and we would welcome research in this area


Humans; *Firearms; *Wounds, Gunshot/epidemiology

