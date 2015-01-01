Abstract

In Reply Dr Nathan's thoughtful letter highlights 2 often overlooked elements in suicide prevention: the profound effects of suicide among affected populations, and the critical role of policy in prevention. In the US in 2020, there were nearly 46 000 suicide deaths, or approximately 1 every 11 minutes. In the same year, an estimated 12.2 million adults in the US seriously considered suicide and 1.2 million made an attempt. For each suicide death, approximately 6 close family or friends are affected; those who have experienced such losses have an elevated risk of depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, and suicide. Postvention--a bundle of interventions after a suicide for those affected--is therefore recognized as a key component of a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention.

