Abstract

To the Editor The recent Viewpoint1 entitled "Firearms, Suicide, and Approaches for Prevention" focused on lethal means safety, an essential element of evidence-based suicide prevention programs. This approach limits access by either removing firearms from the home or by improving the security of home storage. However, lethal means safety does not cover a large subgroup of suicidal or potentially suicidal people: those who are inclined to use a firearm for suicide but have not yet purchased a weapon.

