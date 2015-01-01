SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Nathan RO. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2023; 329(6): e513.

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jama.2022.21862

36786797

To the Editor The recent Viewpoint1 entitled "Firearms, Suicide, and Approaches for Prevention" focused on lethal means safety, an essential element of evidence-based suicide prevention programs. This approach limits access by either removing firearms from the home or by improving the security of home storage. However, lethal means safety does not cover a large subgroup of suicidal or potentially suicidal people: those who are inclined to use a firearm for suicide but have not yet purchased a weapon.


Humans; *Firearms; *Wounds, Gunshot/prevention & control; Violence/prevention & control

