Carmack DJ, Hegeman E, Vizurraga D. JBJS Rev. 2023; 11(2).

(Copyright © 2023, Wolters Kluwer)

10.2106/JBJS.RVW.22.00159

36791218

": Inadvertent activation of electrosurgical device was more likely to result in patient burns and harm. ": There are significant knowledge gaps in the orthopaedic surgery community relating to fire prevention, fire safety, and fire management. ": Arthroplasty was the most common procedure with reported fire events. ": It is the responsibility of the orthopaedic surgeon to understand the risks of surgical fire in the operating room and implement actions to reduce those risks.


Language: en
