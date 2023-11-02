Abstract

": Inadvertent activation of electrosurgical device was more likely to result in patient burns and harm. ": There are significant knowledge gaps in the orthopaedic surgery community relating to fire prevention, fire safety, and fire management. ": Arthroplasty was the most common procedure with reported fire events. ": It is the responsibility of the orthopaedic surgeon to understand the risks of surgical fire in the operating room and implement actions to reduce those risks.

Language: en