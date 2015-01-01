Abstract

AIMS: To investigate the relationships and pathways between workplace bullying, workplace spirituality, and job burnout in Chinese paediatric nurses.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional descriptive survey was conducted with paediatric nurses from six tertiary hospitals in Hubei Province, China.



METHODS: The study consisted of 402 paediatric nurses. The data were collected using a sociodemographic data questionnaire, Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised, Maslach Burnout Inventory-General Survey and Workplace Spirituality Scale. The model was tested using path analysis techniques within structural equation modelling.



RESULTS: Workplace bullying had positive and direct effects on the job burnout of paediatric nurses. Workplace spirituality partially mediated the relationship between workplace bullying and burnout. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: Workplace spirituality may reduce the incidence of work bullying and job burnout in paediatric nurses. Nursing managers need to consider and cultivate the workplace spirituality of paediatric nurses, with the aim of creating a healthy working environment and ensuring the stability of the nursing team.

