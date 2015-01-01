Abstract

Pediatric ankle and foot injuries are common complaints in the emergency department, and proper identification and management of these injuries is critical for uninterrupted limb development. This issue reviews the presentation, systematic evaluation, and management of common pediatric orthopedic injuries of the ankle and foot. Recommendations are given for the disposition of pediatric patients with ankle and foot injuries, with a focus on which patients need immediate orthopedic evaluation and which patients can be discharged home with appropriate follow-up.

