Citation
Schwebel DC, Ramos W, Gilchrist J, Dixon CA. Pediatrics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Pediatrics)
DOI
PMID
36785983
Abstract
Drowning is responsible for the deaths of more American children aged 1 to 4 years than any other cause, and is the second-leading killer of children aged 5 to 14 years.1 On average, 11 drowning deaths and 22 nonfatal drownings occur daily in the United States.2 The full extent of fatal and nonfatal drowning globally is unknown, but available evidence suggests drowning is at least the third-leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide, with the highest drowning rates occurring among children aged 1 to 4 years.3
