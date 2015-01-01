Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Suicide is a leading cause of death among youth in the United States. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic raised concerns that suicide rates will increase. The National Fatality Review-Case Reporting System documents circumstances of child deaths reviewed by multidisciplinary teams. In April 2021, a question asking whether COVID-19 directly or indirectly impacted the child's death was added to the National Fatality Review-Case Reporting System. The objective of this study was to identify factors related to suicide deaths among youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: This exploratory study of youth aged 10 to 17 years occurring during 2020 to 2021 compared demographic and incident characteristics, life stressors, social/mental health histories, and pandemic-related disruptions to school, health, and mental health for COVID-19-impacted suicides and non-COVID-19-impacted suicides using descriptive statistics. χ2 statistics assessed statistical significance in differences across the 2 groups.



RESULTS: A total of 552 suicides were included for study. Higher proportions of COVID-19-impacted suicides (n = 144) were by hanging (51% vs 40%) and occurred in suburban areas (57% vs 45%) compared with non-COVID-19-impacted suicides (n = 408). COVID-19-impacted youth also experienced significantly more isolation (60% vs 14%), school problems (42% vs 19%), depression (43% vs 24%), and/or anxiety disorder (23% vs 12%) diagnoses.



CONCLUSIONS: A subset of youth experienced significant effects of the pandemic and associated measures implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. They were proportionally more likely to experience isolation, school and mental health care disruptions, behavior changes, and severe emotional distress; all signs of increased risk for suicide.

