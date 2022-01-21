|
Myers N, Hutnyan M, Daley TC, Bello I, Chacon M, Currie A, Davis BJ, Dixon LB, George PE, Giannicchi A, Kwashie AN, McCormick KA, Meyer-Kalos P, Nagendra A, Nayar S, Sarpal DK, Sepahpour TY, Shapiro DI, Taylor-Zoghby J. Psychiatr. Serv. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36789610
OBJECTIVE: The authors of this systematic review examined service utilization and outcomes among youths from ethnoracially minoritized groups after the youths initiated treatment for a psychotic disorder-that is, the youths' "pathway through care." Also examined were potential moderating variables in pathways through care for these youths at the clinic, family, and cultural levels. The goal was to describe methodologies, summarize relevant findings, highlight knowledge gaps, and propose future research on pathways through care for young persons from ethnoracially minoritized groups who experience early psychosis.
Adolescents; Ethnic groups; Culture; Racism; Engagement; Health care utilization