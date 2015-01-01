Abstract

BACKGROUND: The exact mechanisms through which the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic could influence the prevalence of suicidal thoughts are not yet known, both in the general population and in health workers. The objectives of the present study are to determine the prevalence of suicidal thoughts in the physician population and to detect sociodemographic and clinical variables associated with presenting suicidal thoughts during the first wave of COVID-19.



METHODS: Cross-sectional observational study via an online survey distributed in Spain in June 2020 via 52 Official Medical Associations. The sample is made up of all practicing and registered physicians in Spain (3,140 of the 270,235 registered physicians in Spain). An online questionnaire which included sociodemographic, professional and work variables, variables related to the pandemic, work data in relation to COVID-19 and clinical variables (medical-psychiatric history and previous suicidal behaviour) was distributed.



RESULTS: In our sample, the prevalence of serious suicidal thoughts was 6.31% and up to 17.32% of the subjects reported thoughts about killing themselves during the pandemic. Being female (Exp (B)= 1.989, p=0.001), presence of previous suicide attempts (Exp(B)= 6.127, p=<0.001), taking a psychotropic drug (Exp(B)= 2.470, p=<0.001) and working in a different area during the pandemic (Exp(B)= 1.751, p= 0.037) were associated with a higher risk of suicidal ideation. Cohabiting was a protective factor in the development of suicidal ideation although not in all our measures (Exp(B)=0.940, p=0.850 Vs Exp (B)= 0.620, p=0.018). LIMITATIONS: The main limitation of this study is its cross-sectional nature, which prevents establishing a causal relationship. As a strength, it stands out that it is a large sample of the population studied and in a particularly complex context of the pandemic.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicidal thoughts among the Spanish registered physician population during the pandemic is high and mainly associated with socio-demographic factors, clinical mental health variables, and aspects of job satisfaction.

