OBJECTIVE: Examination of community resilience after Hurricane Harvey and -applicability of Neuman's systems model to the role of public health nurses in applying primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention strategies to communities susceptible to natural disasters.



DESIGN: Descriptive, exploratory study. Sample: A convenience sample (N = 1,470). Measurements: Hurricane Harvey Survey.



RESULTS: Respondents from seven counties in southeast Texas report previously experiencing a hurricane (80%) with no weather-related flooding (79%), adequate preparation (54%), failure to comprehend the potential severity of Hurricane Harvey (62%), damage to their homes (45%), and a 68% loss of personal belongings. Anxiety, frustration, disbelief, determination, and hopefulness were rated highest after the storm. Residents received updates from family and friends, social media, and online news reports regarding rising water, even though, in many cases, a mandatory evacuation was not officially announced. Only 35% of respondents reported being aware of resources available, possibly due to flooding or inaccessibility of typical resources (e.g., hospitals, shelters). Communicating through social networks (social media, family, and friends) provided avenues for arranging evacuations and assistance. Respondents report giving assistance to others and receiving assistance from family, friends, and their faith community. The majority of respondents reported that the community provided adequate services during the hurricane (59%), and they plan to stay in southeast Texas (70%).



CONCLUSIONS: Southeast Texas residents demonstrated individual and community resilience which may be further supported with primary, secondary, and tertiary nursing interventions as illustrated by Neuman's systems model. The rise in positive emotional response traits demonstrates positive coping, which is consistent with resilience. Effective and timely communication through social networks provides an additional line of resistance to protect and promote the resilience of the community. The lack of medical resources indicates a break in the normal line of defense and an area for potential improvement with the utilization of mobile medical units to provide healthcare for areas not easily accessible during a disaster. Public health nurses are strategically positioned in the international community to lead prevention and recovery efforts by applying theory-based community interventions.

