Benzakour L, Prada P. Rev. Med. Suisse 2023; 19(814): 314-318.
Suicide maternel, une réalité méconnue que l'on peut prévenir
While maternal suicide is an important cause of perinatal mortality, the assessment of this risk can be more difficult in the context of perinatality. Pregnancy acceptance problems and perinatal psychiatric disorders are major risk factors for maternal suicide. The -clinical evaluation focuses on the mental health of the mother on the one hand, but also on the quality of her interactions with the baby and the signs of psychological suffering of the latter during postpartum period. Coordinated and multidisciplinary management is recommended to prevent these fatal outcomes and the indication for hospitalization should always be discussed.
Language: fr