Abstract

While maternal suicide is an important cause of perinatal mortality, the assessment of this risk can be more difficult in the context of perinatality. Pregnancy acceptance problems and perinatal psychiatric disorders are major risk factors for maternal suicide. The -clinical evaluation focuses on the mental health of the mother on the one hand, but also on the quality of her interactions with the baby and the signs of psychological suffering of the latter during postpartum period. Coordinated and multidisciplinary management is recommended to prevent these fatal outcomes and the indication for hospitalization should always be discussed.



Alors que le suicide maternel est une cause importante de ­mortalité périnatale, l'évaluation de ce risque peut être plus ­ardue en contexte de périnatalité. Les problèmes d'acceptation de la grossesse et les troubles psychiatriques périnataux sont des facteurs de risque majeurs de suicide maternel. L'évaluation ­clinique porte sur la santé psychique de la mère d'une part mais également sur la qualité de ses interactions avec le bébé et les signes de souffrance psychique de ce dernier pendant la période de postpartum. Une prise en charge coordonnée et multidisci­plinaire est recommandée pour prévenir cette issue fatale, et l'indication d'une hospitalisation doit toujours être discutée.

