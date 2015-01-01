Abstract

Previous studies have tested attentional gain patterns, for example, within the normalization model of attention (NMoA), by altering the relative sizes of the attention field and stimuli. Existing studies have not investigated whether the gain patterns of altering the relative exogenous cue size as compared with the target stimuli matches the prediction of NMoA and whether these gain patterns exist in the late stage of attentional processing. To resolve these questions, the present study maintained the target grating size and changed the exogenous cue size in both short and long cue-target onset asynchronies (CTOAs) conditions. The results revealed response gain for small cue/large target size conditions and contrast gain for large cue/small target size conditions, which was consistent with the NMoA. However, we observed the decrease in the contrast gain factor only with long CTOAs, regardless of whether the cue size was relatively small or large. This indicated that NMoA-related effects based on the relative attentional field dominated in the early stage and that the contrast gain dominated in the late stage.

