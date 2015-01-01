Abstract

Although the incidence of cervical spinal cord injury (CSCI) with ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL) has increased in older adults, its etiology and neurological outcomes remain unknown. We identified OPLL characteristics and determined whether they influence neurological severity and improvement of CSCI in older patients. This multicenter retrospective cohort study identified 1512 patients aged ≥ 65 years diagnosed with CSCI on admission during 2010-2020. We analyzed CSCI etiology in OPLL patients. We performed propensity score-adjusted analyses to compare neurological outcomes between patients with and without OPLL. Cases were matched based on variables influencing neurological prognosis. The primary neurological outcome was rated according to the American Spine Injury Association (ASIA) impairment scale (AIS) and ASIA motor score (AMS). In 332 OPLL patients, the male-to-female ratio was approximately 4:1. Half of all patients displayed low-energy trauma-induced injury and one-third had CSCI without a bony injury. Propensity score matching created 279 pairs. There was no significant difference in the AIS grade and AMS between patients with and without OPLL during hospitalization, 6 months, and 12 months following injury. OPLL patients tended to exhibit worse neurological findings during injury; nevertheless, OPLL was not associated with poor neurological improvement in older CSCI patients.

