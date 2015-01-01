Abstract

Mixed-use developments (MXDs) are a single development project that integrates and interacts with different land uses. Traffic is estimated to be reduced with such development. However, there is no standard procedure is available to estimate the MXD trip generation rates in Malaysia. The Malaysian Trip Generation Manual (MTGM) is the guidelines currently been used to forecast future trips for single land use. If the trip generation rates for multiple land uses are summed as MXD trips, the total trips will be overestimated without considering the internal trip capture. This study aimed to establish an improved method for estimating the MXD trip generation rates. Four MXD observation sites were selected in Klang Valley. Traffic survey counts were conducted considering person-trip, including passengers in vehicles and pedestrians. The results revealed that the MXD trip generation rates with MTGM were higher than actual traffic counts during peak hours. The MXD adjustment factor was established as 0.63, which can be applied by multiplying the MTGM trip generation rates to reduce the generated MXD trips in PCU per hour. This research has formulated a new data collection method by integrating person counts, alongside with new guidelines for pedestrian counts. The findings provide an option to adjust the MXD trips and prevent from overestimating future trips, which may result in overdevelopment and spending on mitigation measures in urban planning and road infrastructure.

Language: en