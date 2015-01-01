Abstract

PURPOSE: While the association between childhood adversities (CAs) and negative mental health outcomes is robustly supported throughout the epidemiological literature, little is known about their contribution to the persistence of role impairment. The present study aims to investigate the association of three facets of CAs with the persistence of severe role impairment among college students using a follow-up design.



METHODS: Data were drawn from the French portion of the World Mental Health International College Student Initiative. Students who completed both the baseline and 1-year follow-up surveys were included (n = 1,188). Exposure to 12 types of CAs before the age of 18 was assessed at baseline, and 12-month role impairment and 12-month mental disorders were assessed at baseline and follow-up. Logistic regressions estimated associations by jointly using types, number of types, and cumulative frequency of exposure to CAs as predictors.



RESULTS: At baseline, 27.6% of students reported any severe role impairment. Among them, 47.5% reported the persistence of any impairment at one year. In models adjusted for 12-month mental disorders, only the frequency of CAs was associated with the persistence of impairment, namely college-related and other work impairment (aOR = 1.17, 95% CI [1.01, 1.35]).



CONCLUSION: Role impairment is prevalent among college students, and studies are needed to better understand its persistence. Beyond the primary prevention of early stressors, screening for and treating mental health problems during college may help reduce the impact of CAs on the persistence of role impairment.

Language: en