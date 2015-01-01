|
Revranche M, Biscond M, Navarro-Mateu F, Kovess-Masféty V, Husky MM. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36786834
PURPOSE: While the association between childhood adversities (CAs) and negative mental health outcomes is robustly supported throughout the epidemiological literature, little is known about their contribution to the persistence of role impairment. The present study aims to investigate the association of three facets of CAs with the persistence of severe role impairment among college students using a follow-up design.
College students; Childhood adversity; Follow-up study; Mental disorder; Role impairment