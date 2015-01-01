Abstract

PURPOSE: Although the trajectory of mental disorders can be improved with timely treatment, many people defer treatment-seeking. This study aimed to examine the prevalence and correlates of treatment delays for mental disorders in Singapore, as well as perceived effectiveness of treatment received.



METHODS: A total of 6126 respondents, aged 18 and above, participated in the Singapore Mental Health Study 2016-a cross-sectional, nationwide study conducted in Singapore from 2016 to 2018. Lifetime treatment contact for mood, anxiety, and alcohol use disorders (AUD) was assessed using the World Mental Health-Composite International Diagnostic Interview (Version 3.0). Multivariable logistic regression was conducted to examine correlates of delayed treatment.



RESULTS: A total of 137 participants had made lifetime treatment contact for a mental disorder. The proportion of respondents who received delayed treatment (i.e., at least one year after onset of disorder) was 60.8% for any disorder, 59.5% for mood disorders, 56.3% for anxiety disorders, and 92.7% for AUD. The median delay was 5 years for mood disorders, one year for anxiety disorders, and 4 years for AUD. Treatment delay was significantly associated with older age, higher educational qualification, lifetime AUD, and earlier age of onset of disorder. 58.4% of respondents with lifetime treatment contact had received treatment that they considered effective.



CONCLUSION: The high prevalence and long durations of treatment delay underscore the need to encourage help-seeking for mental disorders, especially since treatment is generally perceived to be helpful. Our findings also highlight several population groups more susceptible to receiving delayed treatment.

Language: en