|
Citation
|
Tafidis P, Pirdavani A. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36787204
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Surrogate safety measures (SSMs) are developed and applied as alternatives or complements of safety analyses mainly due to important road crash data availability and reliability limitations. Automated vehicles (AVs) have recently emerged as a prominent solution to mitigate transport externalities and increase road traffic safety. Due to the novelty of the technology and the lack of real-world data, traffic simulation combined with SSMs is the most common approach to quantify their impact. This study aims to provide an overview of the state of the practice and, more specifically, examine the applicability of applied SSMs on higher levels of AVs (HAVs).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traffic safety; Automated vehicles; safety analysis; surrogate safety measures