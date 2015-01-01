SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cheng S, Wang J. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15389588.2023.2171727

PMID

36787202

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The autonomous bus is a key application scenario for autonomous driving technology. Identifying the risk of autonomous bus operation is of great significant to improve road traffic safety and promote the large-scale application of autonomous driving technology.

METHODS: For the purpose of risk identification, the actual operation data for autonomous buses in Shanghai were converted into 3 kinds of grayscale images and 1 kind of radar image from a temporal-spatial perspective, and a deep learning convolutional neural network, AlexNet, was applied for image recognition. This article uses several image data augmentation strategies to address the problem of uneven distribution of samples and compares the effectiveness of different strategies.

RESULTS: The optimal accuracy (ACC) of the risk identification was 90.4%, the optimal true positive rate (TPR) was 83.7%, and the optimal false negative rate (FPR) was 94.58%. The accuracy of risk identification using AlexNet was higher based on the sample containing Fourier images. In addition, risk identification accuracy based on grayscale images was higher than that based on radar images.

CONCLUSIONS: Autonomous buses were found to be vulnerable to risks in areas such as turning sections and intersections. In addition, the results show that the Fourier transform, an image augmentation strategy, can effectively solve the uneven sample distribution problem, and the length of the input time series has an impact on the accuracy of the risk identification.


Language: en

Keywords

AlexNet; Autonomous bus operation; data augmentation strategies; image recognition; risk identification

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print