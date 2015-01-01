|
Citation
|
Barrett S, Muir C, Burns S, Adjei N, Forman J, Hackett S, Hirve R, Kaner E, Lynch R, Taylor-Robinson D, Wolfe I, McGovern R. Trauma Violence Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36789663
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Children exposed to parental intimate partner violence and abuse, mental illness, and substance use experience a range of problems which may persist into adulthood. These risks often co-occur and interact with structural factors such as poverty. Despite increasing evidence, it remains unclear how best to improve outcomes for children and families experiencing these adversities and address the complex issues they face. AIMS AND METHODS: Systematic review of systematic reviews. We searched international literature databases for systematic reviews, from inception to 2021, to provide an evidence overview of the range and effectiveness of interventions to support children and families where these parental risk factors had been identified.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child abuse; domestic violence; alcohol and drugs; cultural contexts; family issues and mediators; intervention/treatment; mental health and violence