|
Citation
|
Clifford B, Van Gordon K, Magee F, Malone V, Siefried KJ, Graham D, Ezard N. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2023; 23(1): e162.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36793060
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Australia has a high prevalence of regular use of methamphetamine. While half of people who use methamphetamine regularly are women, they make up only one third of people seeking treatment for methamphetamine use disorder. There is a lack of qualitative research into the facilitators and barriers to treatment for women who use methamphetamine regularly. The study seeks a better understanding of the experiences and treatment preferences of women who use methamphetamine, to inform person-centred changes in practice and policy that break down barriers to treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Gender; Humans; Female; Male; Health Services; Methamphetamine; Qualitative Research; *Substance-Related Disorders; *Methamphetamine; Australia/epidemiology; Health services accessibility; Health Services Accessibility; Methamphetamine use disorder