Citation
Wyss-Hänecke R, Lauener SK, Sluka C, Deschodt M, Siqeca F, Schwendimann R. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2023; 23(1): e158.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36793084
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falls are a common, costly global public health burden. In hospitals, multifactorial fall prevention programs have proved effective in reducing falls' incidence; however, translating those programs accurately into daily clinical practice remains challenging. This study's aim was to identify ward-level system factors associated with implementation fidelity to a multifactorial fall prevention program (StuPA) targeting hospitalized adult patients in an acute care setting.
Language: en
Keywords
Adult; Aged; Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Retrospective Studies; Accidental falls; Implementation science; *Hospitalization; Fall prevention program; Hospitals, University; Implementation outcomes; Patient safety; Preventive health services; Routinely collected health data