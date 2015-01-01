Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emotion regulation (ER) and emotion recognition (ERC) deficits are frequently observed in the sequelae of child maltreatment (CM). Despite a wealth of research on emotional functioning, these emotional processes are often presented as independent but related functions. As such, there is currently no theoretical framework on how different components of emotional competence, such as ER and ERC, may be related to one another.



OBJECTIVE: The present study aims to empirically assess the relationship between ER and ERC by examining the moderating role of ER in the relationship between CM and ERC. A secondary objective is to explore whether unique CM subtypes, recognition of specific emotions, and ER dimensions are driving this relationship.



METHODS: A sample of 413 emerging adults (18-25 years) completed an online survey (CM history, ER difficulties) and an ERC task.



RESULTS: Moderation analysis indicated that in emerging adults with ER difficulties, as CM increased, the accuracy for negative emotions decreased (B = -0.02, SE = 0.01, t = -2.50, p = .01). Exploratory analyses revealed that most CM subtypes (sexual abuse, emotional maltreatment, and exposure to domestic violence) significantly interacted with two ER dimensions (difficulty with impulsivity and limited access to ER strategies) and was associated with disgust, but not sadness, fear, nor anger recognition.



CONCLUSIONS: These results provide evidence for ERC impairment in emerging adults with more CM experiences and ER difficulties. The interplay between ER and ERC is important to consider in the study and treatment of CM.

Language: en