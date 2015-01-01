Abstract

Child abuse is a challenging problem that any healthcare worker might encounter. It can lead to multiple physical and psychological effects on the child. We report a case of an eight-year-old boy who presented to the emergency department with history of decreased level of consciousness and change in urine color. On examination, he was found to be jaundiced, pale, and hypertensive (160/90 mmHg) with multiple skin abrasions all over the body, suggestive of physical abuse. Laboratory investigations were consistent with acute kidney injury and significant muscle damage. The patient was admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) as a case of acute renal failure secondary to rhabdomyolysis, and subsequently required temporary hemodialysis during his stay in the ICU. The child protective team was involved in the case throughout his hospital admission. Rhabdomyolysis with acute kidney injury secondary to child abuse is an unusual presentation in children, and reporting such cases may lead to early diagnosis and initiation of prompt interventions.

Language: en