Abstract

The majority of children with maltreatment histories do not go on to develop depression in their adolescent and adult years. These individuals are often identified as being "resilient", but this characterization may conceal difficulties that individuals with maltreatment histories might face in their interpersonal relationships, substance use, physical health, and/or socioeconomic outcomes in their later lives. This study examined how adolescents with maltreatment histories who exhibit low levels of depression function in other domains during their adult years. Longitudinal trajectories of depression (across ages 13-32) in individuals with (n = 3,809) and without (n = 8,249) maltreatment histories were modeled in the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health. The same "Low," "increasing," and "declining" depression trajectories in both individuals with and without maltreatment histories were identified. Youths with maltreatment histories in the "low" depression trajectory reported lower romantic relationship satisfaction, more exposure to intimate partner and sexual violence, more alcohol abuse/dependency, and poorer general physical health compared to individuals without maltreatment histories in the same "low" depression trajectory in adulthood.



FINDINGS add further caution against labeling individuals as "resilient" based on a just single domain of functioning (low depression), as childhood maltreatment has harmful effects on a broad spectrum of functional domains.

Language: en