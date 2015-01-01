Abstract

BACKGROUND: The consequences of a single point-in-time compared to cumulative exposure to psychosocial work conditions (PWCs) for young adults' mental health have received relatively little attention. This study investigates (i) the associations between single and cumulative exposure to adverse PWCs at ages 22 and 26 with mental health problems (MHPs) among young adults at age 29 and (ii) the effect of early life MHPs on MHPs at age 29.



METHODS: Data were used from 362 participants in the TRacking Adolescents' Individual Lives Survey (TRAILS), a Dutch prospective cohort study with 18-year follow-up. PWCs were assessed at ages 22 and 26 with the Copenhagen Psychosocial Questionnaire. Internalizing (i.e. depressive and somatic complaints, anxiety) and externalizing MHPs (i.e. aggressive and rule-breaking behaviour) were measured by the Youth/Adult Self-Report at ages 11, 13, 16, 19, 22 and 29. Regression analyses were conducted to examine the associations between single and cumulative exposure to PWCs and MHPs.



RESULTS: Single exposure to high work demands at ages 22 or 26 and high-strain jobs at age 22 were associated with internalizing problems at age 29; the association attenuated after adjustment for early life internalizing problems but remained significant. No associations were found between cumulative exposures and internalizing problems. No associations were found between single or cumulative exposures to PWCs and externalizing problems at age 29.



CONCLUSIONS: In view of the mental health burden in working populations our findings call for early implementation of programmes targeting both work demands and MHPs to keep young adults working.

