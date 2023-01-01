SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Prado BH, de Souza LF, Canever JB, Moreira BS, Danielewicz AL, Avelar NCP. Geriatr. Nurs. 2023; 50: 203-207.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.gerinurse.2023.01.010

PMID

36796144

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Fear of falling (FOF) is a prevalent condition among older adults and several variables have been pointed out as risk factors.

OBJECTIVES: To identify the cut-off point on waist circumference (WC), capable of discriminating between older adults with and without FOF, and to test the association between WC and FOF.

METHODS: A cross-sectional observational study was carried out with older adults of both sexes from Balneário Arroio do Silva, Brazil. We used Receiver Operating Characteristic (ROC) curves to determine the cut-off point on WC and logistic regression adjusted for potential confounding variables to test the association.

RESULTS: Older women with WC >93.5 cm [area under the curve: 0.61 (95%CI 0.53; 0.68)] had 3.30 (95%CI 1.53; 7.14) greater chances of having FOF compared with older women with WC ≤93.5 cm. WC was not able to discriminate FOF in older men.

CONCLUSION: WC values >93.5 cm are associated with higher chances of FOF in older women.


Language: en

Keywords

Anthropometry; Fear of falling; Risk factors; Obesity; Waist circumference

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print