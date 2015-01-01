SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang C, Toigo S, Zutrauen S, McFaull SR, Thompson W. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2023; 43(2): 98-102.

(Copyright © 2023, Public Health Agency of Canada)

10.24095/hpcdp.43.2.05

36794826

This work provides an overview of injury patterns in Canadian children and youth aged 1 to 17 years. Self-reported data from the 2019 Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth were used to calculate estimates for the percentage of Canadian children and youth who experienced a head injury or concussion, broken bone or fracture, or serious cut or puncture within the last 12 months, overall and by sex and age group. Head injuries and concussions (4.0%) were the most commonly reported, but the least likely to be seen by a medical professional. Injuries most frequently occurred while engaging in sports, physical activity or playing.


Adolescent; Child; Humans; children; Health Surveys; youth; Canada/epidemiology; *Athletic Injuries/epidemiology; *Brain Concussion; *Sports; concusions; fractures; head injuries; punctures; unintentional injuries

