SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nentwig C, Steinhoff S, Adamec J, Kunz SN. Int. J. Legal Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00414-023-02962-x

PMID

36795233

Abstract

In the context of further impact tests with various striking weapons against the skull, it turned out that the manufacturer had incorrectly calibrated the force measuring plate, which was used in our earlier experiments. When the tests were carried out again under the same conditions, the measurement results were significantly higher.


Language: en

Keywords

Forensic medicine; Assault; Blast with an object; Glass bottles; Head injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print