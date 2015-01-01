|
Citation
|
Nentwig C, Steinhoff S, Adamec J, Kunz SN. Int. J. Legal Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36795233
|
Abstract
|
In the context of further impact tests with various striking weapons against the skull, it turned out that the manufacturer had incorrectly calibrated the force measuring plate, which was used in our earlier experiments. When the tests were carried out again under the same conditions, the measurement results were significantly higher.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Forensic medicine; Assault; Blast with an object; Glass bottles; Head injury