Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine and compare rates and methods of self-harm presenting to a tertiary referral hospital during an 18-month period since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with a similar period immediately prior to the pandemic onset.



METHODS: Data from an anonymized database compared rates of self-harm presentations and methods employed between 1st March 2020 and 31st August 2021 to a similar time-frame prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



RESULTS: A 9.1% increase in presentations with self-harm was noted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Periods of more stringent restrictions were associated with higher levels of self-harm (daily rate of 2.10 v 0.77). A higher lethality of attempt was demonstrated post-COVID-19 onset (χ(2) = 15.38, p < 0.001). Fewer individuals presenting with self-harm were diagnosed with an adjustment disorder since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (n = 84, 11.1%, v. n = 112, 16.2%, χ(2) = 7.898, p = 0.005), with no other differences pertaining to psychiatric diagnosis noted. More patients actively engaged with mental health services (MHS) presented with self-harm (n = 239 (31.7%) v. n = 137, (19.8%), χ(2) = 40.798, p ≤ 0.001) since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite an initial reduction, an increase in rates of self-harm has occurred since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with higher rates evident during periods of higher government mandated restrictions. An increase in active patients of MHS presenting with self-harm potentially relates to reduced availability of supports and particularly group activities. The recommencement of group therapeutic interventions for individuals attending MHS in particular is warranted.

