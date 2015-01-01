Abstract

Civilian casualties from armed conflicts have increased, such that 90% of deaths from armed conflicts in the first decade of the 21st century have been civilians, a significant number of whom are children. The acute and chronic effects of armed conflict on child health and well-being are among the most significant children's rights violations of the 21st century. Children are increasingly exposed to armed conflict and targeted by governmental and non-governmental combatants. Despite International Human Rights and Humanitarian laws and multiple international declarations, conventions, treaties and courts, injury and death of children due to armed conflicts have worsened over the decades. It is critically important that a concerted effort be undertaken to address and rectify this issue. Toward this end, the Internal Society of Social Pediatrics and Chid Health (ISSOP) and others have called for a renewed commitment to children experiencing armed conflict with an immediate call to implement a new UN Humanitarian Response on Child Casualties in Armed Conflict.

Language: en