OBJECTIVE: To describe menstrual cycle patterns in concussed adolescents and investigate whether menstrual cycle phase at injury influenced post-concussion cycle pattern changes or concussion symptoms.



STUDY DESIGN: Data were collected prospectively from patients aged 13-18 years presenting to a specialty care concussion clinic for an initial visit (≤28 days post-concussion) and, if clinically indicated, at a follow-up visit 3-4 months post-injury. Primary outcomes included menstrual cycle pattern change since injury (change/no change), menstrual cycle phase at time of injury (calculated using date of last period before injury), and symptom endorsement and severity, measured by Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory (PCSI). Fisher's exact tests were used to determine the association between menstrual phase at injury and change in cycle pattern. Multiple linear regression was used to determine if menstrual phase at injury was associated with PCSI endorsement and symptom severity, adjusting for age.



RESULTS: Five hundred and twelve post-menarchal adolescents were enrolled (age=15.2±1.4 years), with 111(21.7%) returning for follow-up at 3-4 months. Menstrual pattern change was reported by 4% of patients at initial visit and 10.8% of patients at follow-up. At 3-4 months, menstrual phase at injury was not associated with menstrual cycle changes (p=0.40) but was associated with endorsement of concussion symptoms on the PCSI (p=0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: At 3-4 months post-concussion, one in ten adolescents experienced a change in menses. Menstrual cycle phase at injury was associated with post-concussion symptom endorsement. Leveraging a large sample of post-concussion menstrual patterns, this study represents foundational data regarding potential menstrual cycle effects of concussion in female adolescents.

