Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few studies have investigated the relationship between specific gun regulations and gun ownership with the firearm-related suicide rate among juveniles and adults across U.S. states. Therefore, this study seeks to determine if gun ownership rates and gun restrictions are related to the firearm-related suicide rate in both the pediatric and adult populations.



METHODS: Fourteen measures of state gun law restrictions and gun ownership were collected. These included Giffords Center ranking, gun ownership percentages, and 12 specific firearm laws. Unadjusted linear regressions modeled the relationship between each individual variable and the rate of firearm-related suicides for adults and children across states. This was repeated using a multivariable linear regression adjusting for poverty, poor mental health, race, gun ownership, and divorce rates by state. P values of <0.004 were considered significant.



RESULTS: In the unadjusted linear regression, 9 of 14 firearm-related measures were statistically associated with fewer firearm-related suicides in adults. Similarly, 9 of 14 measures were found to be associated with fewer firearm-related suicides in the pediatric population. In the multivariable regression, 6 of 14 vs. 5 of 14 measures were statistically associated with fewer firearm-related suicides in the adult and pediatric populations, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Ultimately, this study found that increased state gun restrictions and lower gun ownership rates were associated with fewer firearm related suicides among juveniles and adults in the US. This paper provides objective data to help lawmakers as they create gun control legislation that can potentially decrease the rate of fire-arm related suicide. LEVELS OF EVIDENCE: II.

