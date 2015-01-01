Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Poverty has long been associated with a higher risk for child maltreatment, and recent research suggests that income support policies are associated with reduced child abuse and neglect. However, income supports tied to employment cannot separate the associations of income from those of employment.



OBJECTIVE: To estimate the short-term association of universal and unconditional income payments to parents with child abuse and neglect. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: In this cross-sectional study, variation in the timing of the 2021 expanded child tax credit (CTC) advance payments was used to determine whether receiving unconditional income is associated with child abuse and neglect. A fixed-effects approach was used to compare child abuse and neglect before and after payments were made in 2021. The study compared 2021 trends with the same period in 2018 and 2019, during which no CTC payments were made. Participants were pediatric emergency department (ED) patients identified as experiencing child abuse or neglect at a level I pediatric hospital system in the Southeastern US from July through December 2021. Data were analyzed from July to August 2022. EXPOSURES: Timing in the disbursement of the expanded CTC advance payments. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Daily child abuse and neglect-related ED visits.



RESULTS: During the study period, there were 3169 ED visits related to child abuse or neglect. The 2021 advance payments of the expanded CTC were associated with fewer child abuse and neglect-related ED visits. There was a decrease in these ED visits in the 4 days following the advance CTC payments, although the reduction was not significant (point estimate, -0.22; 95% CI, -0.45 to 0.01; P = .06). There were significant reductions in such ED visits among male children (point estimate, -0.40; 95% CI, -0.75 to -0.06; P = .02) and non-Hispanic White children (point estimate, -0.69; 95% CI, -1.22 to -0.17; P = .01). These reductions did not persist, however.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: These findings suggest that federal income supports to parents are associated with immediate reductions in child abuse and neglect-related ED visits. These results are important for discussions of making the temporary expansion of the CTC permanent and are applicable to income support policies more broadly.

