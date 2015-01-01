Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Recent research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) has suggested that the mechanism of injury (i.e., whether the TBI was caused by high-level blast [HLB] vs. direct physical impact to the head) may be an important factor in injury severity, symptomology, and recovery because of differences in physiological effects of each type of injury on the brain. However, differences in self-reported symptomology resulting from HLB- vs. impact-related TBIs have not been thoroughly examined. This study tested the hypothesis that HLB- and impact-related concussions result in different self-reported symptoms in an enlisted Marine Corps population.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: All records of 2008 and 2012 Post-Deployment Health Assessment (PDHA) forms completed by enlisted active duty Marines between January 2008 and January 2017 were examined for self-reported concussion, mechanism of injury, and self-reported symptoms experienced during deployment. Concussion events were categorized as either blast- or impact-related; individual symptoms were categorized as neurological, musculoskeletal, or immunological. A series of logistic regressions were performed to examine associations between self-reported symptoms experienced by healthy controls and Marines who endorsed (1) any concussion (mTBI), (2) a probable blast-related concussion (mbTBI), and (3) a probable impact-related concussion (miTBI); analyses were also stratified by PTSD. To determine if there were significant differences between odds ratios (ORs) for mbTBIs vs. miTBIs, 95% CIs were examined for overlap.



RESULTS: Marines with a probable concussion, regardless of the mechanism of injury, were significantly more likely to report all symptoms (OR range: 1.7-19.3). Overall, mbTBIs, compared with miTBIs, resulted in higher odds of symptom reporting for eight symptoms on the 2008 PDHA (tinnitus, trouble hearing, headache, memory problems, dizziness, dim vision, trouble concentrating, and vomiting) and six symptoms on the 2012 PDHA (tinnitus, trouble hearing, headaches, memory problems, balance problems, and increased irritability), all of which were in the neurological symptom category. Conversely, odds of symptom reporting were higher for Marines experiencing miTBIs (vs. mbTBIs) for seven symptoms on the 2008 PDHA (skin diseases or rashes, chest pain, trouble breathing, persistent cough, red eyes, fever, and other) and one symptom on the 2012 PDHA (skin rash and/or lesion), all of which were in the immunological symptoms category. mbTBI (vs. miTBI) was consistently associated with greater odds of reporting tinnitus, trouble hearing, and memory problems, regardless of PTSD status.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings support recent research suggesting that the mechanism of injury may play an important role in symptom reporting and/or physiological changes to the brain after concussion. The results of this epidemiological investigation should be used to guide further research on the physiological effects of concussion, diagnostic criteria for neurological injuries, and treatment modalities for various concussion-related symptoms.

Language: en