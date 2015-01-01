SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barak-Corren Y, Castro VM, Javitt S, Nock MK, Smoller JW, Reis BY. PLoS One 2023; 18(2): e0277483.

(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0277483

36795700

Several recent studies have applied machine learning techniques to develop risk algorithms that predict subsequent suicidal behavior based on electronic health record data. In this study we used a retrospective cohort study design to test whether developing more tailored predictive models-within specific subpopulations of patients-would improve predictive accuracy. A retrospective cohort of 15,117 patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a diagnosis associated with increased risk of suicidal behavior, was used. The cohort was randomly divided into equal sized training and validation sets. Overall, suicidal behavior was identified among 191 (1.3%) of the patients with MS. A Naïve Bayes Classifier model was trained on the training set to predict future suicidal behavior. With 90% specificity, the model detected 37% of subjects who later demonstrated suicidal behavior, on average 4.6 years before the first suicide attempt. The performance of a model trained only on MS patients was better at predicting suicide in MS patients than that a model trained on a general patient sample of a similar size (AUC of 0.77 vs. 0.66). Unique risk factors for suicidal behavior among patients with MS included pain-related codes, gastroenteritis and colitis, and history of smoking. Future studies are needed to further test the value of developing population-specific risk models.


Language: en
