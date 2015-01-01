Abstract

Suicide is the leading cause of death among young people worldwide. Few studies examined the factors of childhood suicidality and compared them with adolescent suicidality to meet their age-specific needs. We examined the similarities and differences in risk and protective factors of children and adolescent suicidality in Hong Kong. A school-based survey with 541 students in grades 4-6 and 3,061 students in grades 7-11 from 15 schools was conducted. We measured the demographic, familial, school, mental health, and psychological factors of suicidality. Hierarchical binary logistic regressions were performed to examine the association between correlates and child and youth suicidality, and the interaction effects of these factors and school-age groups. Approximately 17.51% and 7.84% of secondary school respondents and 15.76% and 8.17% of primary school respondents reported suicidal ideation and attempt, respectively. Common correlates for suicidal ideation were depression, bullying, loneliness, self-compassion, and growth mindset, while those for suicide attempt were depression and bullying. Secondary school respondents with higher life satisfaction reported less suicidal ideation, while primary school respondents with higher self-control reported fewer suicide attempts. In conclusion, we recommended recognizing the factors of suicidal ideation and attempt in children and adolescents to tailor preventive strategies in a culturally sensitive manner.

