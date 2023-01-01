Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This national study examined whether different types of interpersonal violence and mental disorders were associated with greater risk for attempted suicide among bisexual women than heterosexual women.



METHOD: Data were used from participants in Wave II of the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions in the United States of America who identified as female and either heterosexual or bisexual (N = 19,261; 71% White). Logistic regression models tested the main and interactive effects of three types of interpersonal violence (i.e., childhood abuse, childhood neglect, or intimate partner violence [IPV]), four types of mental disorders (i.e., mood, anxiety, substance use, and posttraumatic stress) and sexual orientation (i.e., bisexual vs. heterosexual) on attempted suicide. A post hoc logistic regression also tested the main and interactive effects of four types of anxiety disorders (i.e., panic disorder, social phobia, specific phobia, and generalized anxiety disorder [GAD]) and sexual orientation on attempted suicide.



RESULTS: Sexual orientation moderated the impact of childhood neglect, IPV, and anxiety disorders on attempted suicide. Bisexual women who experienced childhood neglect, IPV, or an anxiety disorder had 3.75, 1.43, and 6.24 greater odds, respectively, of attempted suicide, compared to heterosexual women who reported these problems. Additionally, bisexual women who had GAD had 1.66 greater odds of attempting suicide compared to heterosexual women who had GAD.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings elucidate factors that may increase suicide risk in vulnerable populations as called for by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's suicide prevention strategic plan. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en