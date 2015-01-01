Abstract

Occupational violence may favor the development of burnout syndrome. The objective of this study was to identify which characteristics are associated with burnout syndrome in teachers exposed to occupational violence and discuss measures aimed at reducing this type of violence. A narrative review with a theoretical-reflective approach was conducted on SciELO library and on PubMed, Web of Science, and Scopus databases. The violence experienced by teachers causes health-related problems and illnesses, especially in mental health, favoring the development of burnout syndrome. Occupational violence has affected teachers and influenced the onset of burnout syndrome. Thus, plans and actions involving teachers, students and their parents/legal guardians, employees, and especially managers are essential to promote safe and healthy work environments.

