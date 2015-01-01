|
Laustsen LM, Christiansen J, Maindal HT, Plana-Ripoll O, Lasgaard M. Scand. J. Public Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
36794680
AIMS: Prolonged loneliness and severe stress are increasingly recognised as public health concerns and considered risk factors for mental disorders, somatic illnesses and mortality. Loneliness and perceived stress also often co-occur; however, their longitudinal relation remains unclear. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study aiming to investigate the longitudinal relation between loneliness and perceived stress independently of cross-sectional associations and time effects.
elderly; mental health; Loneliness; late adolescence; middle aged; psychological stress; structural equation modelling; young adult