Abstract

PURPOSE: Previous research has examined the suicide risk of the Irish Traveller population, but less is known about self-harm and suicidal ideation among this ethnic minority group, which are established risk factors for suicide. The aim of the current study was to compare the presentation-based self-harm and suicide-related ideation of Traveller to non-Traveller patients and describe any ethnic disparities in the aftercare of their presentation.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the service improvement database of an Irish dedicated national programme for the assessment of those presenting to emergency departments (EDs) due to self-harm and suicide-related ideation. Presentation data from 24 EDs were analysed and Poisson regression was used to assess the age-sex-adjusted relative risk of hospital-presenting self-harm and suicide-related ideation.



RESULTS: 24,473 presentations were recorded with 3% of the presentations made by Irish Travellers. Female Traveller patients had 3·04 (95% CI 2·51-3·68) higher risk for suicide-related ideation and 3·85 (95% CI 3·37-4·41) for self-harm, compared to white Irish female patients. Male Traveller patients had 4·46 (95% CI 3·86-5·16) higher risk for suicide-related ideation and 5·43 (95% CI 4·75-6·21) higher rates for self-harm. The highest rate ratios for self-harm were observed among older Traveller patients [male: 9·23 (95% CI 5·93-14·39); female: 6·79 (95% CI 4·37-10·57)]. A higher proportion of Traveller patients requested no next of kin involvement, compared to other ethnicities.



CONCLUSIONS: Given that Irish Travellers are at higher risk of self-harm and suicide-related ideation presentations compared to other ethnic groups, EDs should be viewed as an important suicide intervention point.

