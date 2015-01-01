|
Kavalidou K, Daly C, McTernan N, Corcoran P. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36797373
PURPOSE: Previous research has examined the suicide risk of the Irish Traveller population, but less is known about self-harm and suicidal ideation among this ethnic minority group, which are established risk factors for suicide. The aim of the current study was to compare the presentation-based self-harm and suicide-related ideation of Traveller to non-Traveller patients and describe any ethnic disparities in the aftercare of their presentation.
Ireland; Self-harm; Hospital; Minority; Suicidal ideation; Irish Traveller