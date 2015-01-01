SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lev-Wiesel R, Goldner L, Malishkevich Haas R, Hait A, Frid Gangersky N, Lahav L, Weinger S, Binson B. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231155172

PMID

36794435

Abstract

The paper examined how dissociation is experienced and manifested in the drawings and narratives of female survivors of childhood sexual abuse (CSA) diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder. Fifteen Israeli women filled out a self-report questionnaire consisting of demographics, traumatic events, and dissociation severity. Then, they were asked to draw a dissociation experience and provide a narrative. The results indicated that experiencing CSA was highly correlated with indicators such as the level of fragmentation, the figurative style, as well as with the narrative. Two main themes emerged: a constant movement between internal and external worlds, and distorted perceptions of time and space.


Language: en

Keywords

dissociation; childhood trauma; drawings; narratives; sexual abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print