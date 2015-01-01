Abstract

The paper examined how dissociation is experienced and manifested in the drawings and narratives of female survivors of childhood sexual abuse (CSA) diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder. Fifteen Israeli women filled out a self-report questionnaire consisting of demographics, traumatic events, and dissociation severity. Then, they were asked to draw a dissociation experience and provide a narrative. The results indicated that experiencing CSA was highly correlated with indicators such as the level of fragmentation, the figurative style, as well as with the narrative. Two main themes emerged: a constant movement between internal and external worlds, and distorted perceptions of time and space.

