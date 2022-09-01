SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Beucler N, Sellier A, Fawaz R, Dagain A. World Neurosurg. 2022; 167: 241-242.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.wneu.2022.09.034

36793168

he war-related wounded neurosurgical soldier is a peculiar type of patient. In our recent series regarding the French Afghan campaign in Kaboul military hospital, where all patients received a full-body computed tomography scan, 39 (81%) out of 48 patients suffering from war-related PBI presented associated extracerebral injuries: 32% in the face, 32% in the limbs, 27% in the chest, and 9% in the abdomen.2 The mean age was 22 years old, and the mean Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score on admission...

n 2005, Kim et al8 performed a vector analysis of the bullet trajectory in civilian PBI in order to find any correlation with mortality (Figure 1). For this purpose, they excluded patients suffering from extracranial injuries affecting the patient's prognosis. Among the 37 patients included in this study, 10 (27%) patients died. All of them presented a GCS of 4 (66%) or 3 (33%) and abnormal pupil examination upon admission. Vector analysis allowed to define a specific zone, coined the zona fatalis...


Humans; *Head Injuries, Penetrating/surgery; *Military Personnel

