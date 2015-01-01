CONTACT US: Contact info
Gouzoules H, Engelberg JWM, Schwartz JW. Behav. Brain Sci. 2023; 46: e10.
Abstract
|
We use screams to explore ideas presented in the target article. Evolving first in animals as a response to predation, screams reveal more complex social use in nonhuman primates and, in humans, uniquely, are associated with a much greater variety of emotional contexts including fear, anger, surprise, and happiness. This expansion, and the potential for manipulation, promotes listener social vigilance.
