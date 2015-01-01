|
Citation
|
Jin Z, Li S, Li R, Song X, Zhang S, Sun Y, Tao F, Wan Y. Front. Immunol. 2023; 14: e1067291.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36798120
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The impact of childhood maltreatment on multiple inflammatory cytokines among middle school students remains to be elucidated. This study aimed to examine the associations of different types of childhood maltreatment with peripheral serum inflammatory cytokines (interleukin-10, interleukin-1β, interleukin-6, interleukin-8, and tumor necrosis factor-α) in middle school students, and to explore the differences in these associations between boys and girls and between late (≥15 and<20 years) and early (≥11 and <15 years) adolescence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
age; gender; childhood maltreatment; inflammatory cytokines; middle school students