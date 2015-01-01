Abstract

Workplace violence in Chinese hospitals has increasingly attracted world attention. This study aimed to describe the characteristics of criminal litigation cases on workplace violence in Chinese hospitals at a national level and explore the influencing factors associated with the severity of workplace violence. A retrospective study was designed to analyse 507 criminal litigation cases on workplace violence in Chinese hospitals, with data extracted from the Chinese court website. The multiple ordered logistic regression model was used to analyse the impact of the potential influencing factors on the severity of workplace violence. The crimes as workplace violence in the hospitals were concentrated in East and Central China (53.9%). The most common clinical specialty involved in workplace violence was Gynecology and Obstetrics (27.8%). The first 4 types of crimes as workplace violence in the hospitals were the crime as picking quarrels and provoking trouble (26.0%), the crime as disrupting public service (20.7%), the crime as intentional injury (19.1%), and the crime as gathering people to disturb public order (15.2%). The severity of crimes as workplace violence in the hospitals was significantly associated with location (OR = 2.569, P = .013), victim type (policemen or security guards) (OR = 0.495, P = .005), more than 3 victims (OR = 2.252, P = .035), perpetrators (patients' family member) (OR = 0.491, P = .045), previous arrest (OR = 2.113, P = .024), premeditation (OR = 2.234, P = .004), and psychiatric disorders (OR = 1.911, P = .019). The number of the crimes as workplace violence in Chinese hospitals was slightly declining from 2014 to 2020. The severity of crimes as workplace violence in the hospitals was significantly associated with secondary hospitals, more than 3 victims, victim type (policemen or security guards), perpetrators (patients' family member), previous arrest, premeditation, and psychiatric disorders.

Language: en