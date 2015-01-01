|
Marsiglia FF, Kulis SS, Munyuwiny S, Cutrín O, Gresenz K, Osir O, Huang CK. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; 84(1): 45-50.
(Copyright © 2023, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
unavailable
36799673
OBJECTIVE: Although many primary school students in Kenya report use of alcohol and other drugs, evidence-based prevention interventions for schools are generally unavailable. Globally, there are growing opportunities to conduct research that assesses whether efficacious interventions from elsewhere can be adopted for new settings and populations. This small pilot study implemented and evaluated a linguistically adapted version of the school-based keepin' it REAL (kiR) universal substance use prevention program from the United States in Kenyan primary schools to assess its effectiveness and estimate potential effect sizes.
Language: en