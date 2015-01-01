Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Amphetamine-type stimulants are increasingly implicated in road trauma incidents. Although ambulances are typically first to attend these emergencies, limited research has used paramedic clinical data to examine the contribution of amphetamine use to road trauma-related ambulance attendances. We describe the clinical and temporal risk profiles associated with amphetamine-related harm in road trauma incidents requiring paramedic attendance in the Australian state of Victoria.



METHOD: This cross-sectional, retrospective observational study examined the Victorian component of a national surveillance data set (National Ambulance Surveillance System) of alcohol and other drug (AOD)-related ambulance attendances to determine the incidence and temporal profile of amphetamine use in traffic-related ambulance attendances from January 2015 to December 2020.



RESULTS: Throughout the observation period, Victorian paramedics attended 8,163 alcohol, pharmaceutical, or illicit drug-related cases involving a road trauma. More than one quarter (2,161 cases, 27.4%) of these attendances were deemed related to the use of pharmaceutical and/or illicit drugs. Amphetamine alone was involved in nearly one third (640 cases, 29.6%) of non-alcohol-related road trauma attendances, and co-consumption of amphetamine with drugs other than alcohol occurred in more than one third (35.3%) of all AOD-related traffic incidents. Amphetamine-related road trauma attendances predominantly occurred on the weekend (Fri-Sun) during late night/early morning in metropolitan Melbourne. Between 2015 and 2020, the incidence of amphetamine-related road trauma ambulance attendances increased by 86.8%, from 1.1 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 1.9 per 100,000 population in 2020.



CONCLUSIONS: Amphetamine-type stimulants are increasingly implicated in road trauma. Co-consumption with other potentially impairing substances reflects a concerning trend of polysubstance use among Victorian drivers.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

Language: en